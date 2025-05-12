Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $749.00 and last traded at $754.99. 4,363,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,523,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $734.57.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $810.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

