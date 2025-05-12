SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 433,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 246,917 shares.The stock last traded at $52.91 and had previously closed at $52.17.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.