Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 158,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 70,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Sabien Technology Group Trading Up 11.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative net margin of 76.65% and a negative return on equity of 141.37%.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

