Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,773,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 762,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,834.86.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
