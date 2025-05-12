Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,773,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 762,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,834.86.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $124,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 5,467 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,224. This represents a 460.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667 shares of company stock valued at $143,911. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.