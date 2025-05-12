Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 2.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 7,236,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,567,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oklo news, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

