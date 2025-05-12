Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 139.39% and a negative net margin of 1,437.17%.
Vuzix Price Performance
VUZI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 2,098,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,392. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
Vuzix Company Profile
