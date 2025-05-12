Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 139.39% and a negative net margin of 1,437.17%.

Vuzix Price Performance

VUZI traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 2,098,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,392. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.