BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.35. 24,619,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 28,060,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several brokerages have commented on BBAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,750.25. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 293,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,817.87. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,295 shares of company stock worth $279,189. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

