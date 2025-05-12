Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Rapid7 updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.780-1.91 EPS.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

