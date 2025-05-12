Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rapid7 updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.780-1.91 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.74.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

