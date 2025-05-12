Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.0 million-$213.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.780-1.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Rapid7 Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.22). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

