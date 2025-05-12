2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 200,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$177,680.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$177,920.00.

On Monday, April 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$373,080.00.

On Friday, April 11th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$83,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$157,900.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$186,725.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$172,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 139,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,033.50.

On Thursday, February 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$104,745.00.

TSE:ERD traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.91. 609,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.38 and a beta of 1.63. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.97.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

