Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24), Zacks reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.74. 158,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.74. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JSPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

