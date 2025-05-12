Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24), Zacks reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.74. 158,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.74. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JSPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.