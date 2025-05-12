Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 156.38% and a negative net margin of 468.02%.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. 159,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,199. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

About Cue Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.