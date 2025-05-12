Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 1,148,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.02. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

