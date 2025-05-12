Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.44 and last traded at $109.37. 3,898,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,541,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

