Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $56.16. 2,115,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,174,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

