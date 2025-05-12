JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.60 and last traded at $260.51. 3,139,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,609,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $721.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

