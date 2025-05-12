Best Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, SoundHound AI, MARA, and American Airlines Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization typically between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy a middle ground between small-cap and large-cap equities, offering investors a blend of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 119,315,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,169,842. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $12.70. 203,463,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,010,672. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $11.04. 80,731,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,686,945. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.84. 51,935,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,997,302. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 69,958,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,212,266. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

