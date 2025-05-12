Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Capital One Financial, Ford Motor, MercadoLibre, Morgan Stanley, and Prologis are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing income-producing property such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments and industrial facilities. By investing in these stocks—or in specialized real estate investment trusts (REITs)—investors gain exposure to property markets without directly buying physical real estate. These securities often pay income in the form of dividends derived from rental earnings and property sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,924,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,312,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.82. 13,763,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,531,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE COF traded up $12.85 on Monday, reaching $200.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.55. 70,232,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,058,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $31.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,481.04. 298,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,081.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,981.52. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,520.00.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS traded up $5.60 on Monday, hitting $127.30. 4,915,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,546. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of PLD traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.13. 5,381,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,830. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

