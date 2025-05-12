Best Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

Walmart, Target, Five Below, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Funko, and Dolby Laboratories are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, distribution or hardware production of video games. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to industry drivers such as console launches, blockbuster game releases and emerging technologies like virtual or augmented reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,289,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.68. 6,224,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded up $17.03 on Monday, reaching $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.43. 1,171,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,457. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.20. 563,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,498. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.14. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.63. 148,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,882. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Further Reading