Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and McKesson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, over-the-counter remedies and related healthcare products. Their market performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals or setbacks, patent expirations and shifts in healthcare policy. As a subsector of the broader healthcare industry, pharmaceutical stocks can exhibit volatility tied to scientific breakthroughs and changes in drug pricing or reimbursement rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $755.12. 7,047,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,214. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $810.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $810.32. The company has a market capitalization of $715.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $12.96 on Monday, hitting $680.50. 1,895,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,592. McKesson has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $728.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $678.24 and its 200 day moving average is $621.72.

