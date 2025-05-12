UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Price

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.3%

MD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. 865,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.