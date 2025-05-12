Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.72. Approximately 1,296,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,784,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

