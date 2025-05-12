Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.60, with a volume of 3017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Algoma Central Price Performance
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.
Insider Activity at Algoma Central
In other news, Director Richard Brydone Carty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. 54.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.