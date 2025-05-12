LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.73. 1,948,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,939,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 10.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

