iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,072,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,143% from the previous session’s volume of 86,246 shares.The stock last traded at $50.86 and had previously closed at $50.10.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $967.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

