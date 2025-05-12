Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.66 and last traded at $207.02. Approximately 36,289,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 41,709,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

