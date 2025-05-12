Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 19% – What’s Next?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 19% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,109,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 462,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

TLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$130.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

