Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 19% – What’s Next?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 19% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,109,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 462,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Talon Metals Price Performance
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
