Contrasting Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) and American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Environmental Partners and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.02 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.04 Bolt Projects $1.37 million 8.53 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Bolt Projects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Environmental Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A Bolt Projects N/A -54.48% 94.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bolt Projects beats American Environmental Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

