TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) CFO Sells $5,802,620.52 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total value of $5,802,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,974.99. This trade represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE:TEL traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.45. 1,452,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $160.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

