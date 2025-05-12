Thomas Alex Vetter Acquires 27,870 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cars.com Stock Up 3.9%
Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 921,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $688.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.95.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CARS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARS
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.