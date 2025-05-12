Thomas Alex Vetter Acquires 27,870 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,642.75. This represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 921,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $688.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cars.com by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,518 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $10,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,460,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

