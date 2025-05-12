Insider Buying: Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) CEO Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,642. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $35,078,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $3,224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $18,736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.