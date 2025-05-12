Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.31 and last traded at $144.41. Approximately 185,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 824,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

