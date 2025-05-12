YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,215,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 3,395,358 shares.The stock last traded at $23.46 and had previously closed at $23.52.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTY. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

