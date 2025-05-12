Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $187.01 and last traded at $184.30. Approximately 276,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,097,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.07. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

