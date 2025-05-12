Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading 15.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 1,816,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,994,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,761,000 after buying an additional 178,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Newell Brands by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $9,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 751.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.