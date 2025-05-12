MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 13.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 52,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 349,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. MarineMax's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MarineMax by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

