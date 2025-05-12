Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 597 shares.The stock last traded at $491.03 and had previously closed at $474.05.

Watsco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.64.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

