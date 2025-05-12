Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 133,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 87,787 shares.The stock last traded at $54.52 and had previously closed at $53.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

