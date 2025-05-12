Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Up 13.4% – Time to Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 434,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,002,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 19.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.