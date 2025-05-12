Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,533,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,422,553 shares.The stock last traded at $50.34 and had previously closed at $46.26.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 13.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 2,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

