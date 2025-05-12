Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.
Karat Packaging Stock Performance
KRT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $617.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.12. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
