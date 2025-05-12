Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

KRT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $617.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.12. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

