Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,063. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

