Citigroup Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,999. Confluent has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. The trade was a 33.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $24,286,533.12. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,746 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Confluent by 2,458.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

