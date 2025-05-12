Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $17.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 361,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $762.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 73.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 472,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200,104 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 397,326 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

