WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Stock Up 6.6%

WCC traded up $10.64 on Monday, hitting $172.49. The company had a trading volume of 509,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,895. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 355,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 258,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.