Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Price

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE GMED traded up $3.19 on Monday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

