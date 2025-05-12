Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.62. 25,484,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,227,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,905. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,726.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,062 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,038 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,142,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

