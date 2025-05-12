Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $21.22. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 118,500 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 733.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

