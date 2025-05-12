AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $40.54. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 1,100,827 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $45,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

